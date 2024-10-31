Letter: Council must safeguard public from fireworks

Honolulu City Council members should think long and hard before even considering overturning the mayor’s veto of the fireworks bill. The first question is, who benefits? Whose life is going to be better if sparklers and fountains are permitted?

We know whose lives will be negatively affected: neighbors; pets; children burned because their parents have bad judgment; drivers finding burning fireworks in front of their gasoline filled autos; and firefighters and police called for help.

Some Council members decided the work they do is so important their salaries should be increased by 64%. But they continue to fail miserably to protect our communities from fireworks. No one can point to any community that benefits from fireworks except sellers, legal and illegal. The safety of our communities is being sold out.

Ilima Morrison

Kailua

