Scoreboard – October 31, 2024

BULLETIN BOARD

RUNNING

Kailua Surfriders 5K and 10K runs/

1-mile walk. Sunday at 7 a.m. starting at Kailua High School. Organized by Friends of Kailua High School. Entry fees are $50 with T-shirt; $40 no T-shirt. Discounts for intermediate and high school students. To register, go to Kailua High School, e-mail edracers@aol.com or visit friendsofkailuahigh.com. For more information, contact Anne Higashi at 808-223-5750 or Ed Kemper at 808-225-2965.

Calendar

Today

GOLF

College men: Kapolei Invitational, final round, 9 a.m. at Kapolei Golf Club.

SOCCER

Big West women: Long Beach State vs. Hawaii, 7 p.m. at Waipio Peninsula Soccer Stadium.

VOLLEYBALL

PacWest women: Fresno Pacific vs. Chaminade, 7 p.m. at McCabe Gym.

New City Nissan/HHSAA Girls

Division I Championships: Quarterfinals. At Punahou: Kahuku vs. ‘Iolani, 5 p.m.;

Kapolei vs. Kamehameha-Hawaii, 7 p.m.

At Kamehameha: Kamehameha vs. Baldwin, 5 p.m.; Kalaheo vs. Moanalua, 7 p.m.

New City Nissan/HHSAA Girls

Division II Championships: Quarterfinals. At Kalani: Seabury Hall vs. Hawaii Baptist, 5 p.m.; Castle vs. Kapaa, 7 p.m. At Kaimuki: Damien vs. Hawaii Prep, 5 p.m.; Le Jardin vs. Maui Prep, 7 p.m. Consolation

Semifinals: Parker vs. Kohala, 3:30 p.m. at Kalani; Pearl City vs. Farrington, 3:30 p.m. at Kaimuki.

WATER POLO

ILH boys Varsity I-AA: Playoff, Je Jardin at Punahou, 6 p.m.

FRIDAY

BASKETBALL

College men: exhibition, Hawaii Military vs. Hawaii Pacific, 7 p.m. at St. Francis’ Shark Tank.

FOOTBALL

ILH: second-round tie-breaker, Game 1:

Saint Louis vs. Punahou, 6 p.m. at Radford.

OIA Open Division: Semifinals, Kapolei vs. Campbell, 5 p.m.; Kahuku vs. Mililani,

8 p.m. Games at Mililani.

OIA Division I: Semifinals, Waianae at Leilehua, 7:30 p.m.

OIA Division II: Semifinals, Castle at Roosevelt, 7:30 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

Big West women: UC Santa Barbara vs. Hawaii, 7 p.m. at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.

PacWest women: Jessup vs. Chaminade, 7 p.m. at McCabe Gym.

New City Nissan/HHSAA Girls

Division I Championships: Semifinals at Punahou, Kapolei/Kamehameha-Hawaii winner vs. Kahuku/‘Iolani winner, 5 p.m.; Kamehameha/Baldwin winner vs. Kalaheo/Moanalua winner, 7 p.m. Fifth-Place

Semifinals, Kapolei/Kamehameha-Hawaii loser vs. Kahuku/‘Iolani loser, 3:30 p.m. at Punahou; Kamehameha/Baldwin loser vs. Kalaheo/Moanalua loser, 3:30 p.m. at

Kalani.

New City Nissan/HHSAA Girls

Division II Championships: Semifinals at Kalani, Castle/Kapaa winner vs. Seabury Hall/Hawaii Baptist winner, 5 p.m.; Le

Jardin/Maui Prep winner vs. Damien/

Hawaii Prep winner, 7 p.m. Fifth-Place Semifinals at Kaimuki, Castle/Kapaa loser vs. Seabury Hall/Hawaii Baptist loser,

5 p.m.; Le Jardin/Maui Prep loser vs. Damien/Hawaii Prep loser, 6:30 p.m.

Consolation at Kaimuki, Pearl City/

Farrington winner vs. Parker/Kohala

winner, 3:30 p.m.

WATER POLO

ILH boys Varsity I: Single-Elimination Tournament. Third place, Mid-Pacific vs.

‘Iolani, 5 p.m. Final: Punahou vs.

Kamehameha, 6 p.m. Games at Punahou.

GOLF

College Men

Kapolei Invitational

At Kapolei Golf Club

Second Round; par 72

Wednesday

574–—Hawaii, Miami (OH). 578—San Diego. 582—Texas State, Utah Tech. 583—Arkansas State. 586—Lamar. 589—Utah Valley, Army West Point. 590—Butler, Eastern Kentucky. 591—St. John’s. 598—British Columbia.

602—UC Riverside. 609—Air Force.

Individual

Sakke Siltala (TS) 66-74—140

Ryan Abuan (SD) 67-73—140 Brett Podobinski (M-OH) 70-71-—141

Dane Huddleston (UV) 67-75—142

Peicheng Chen (StJ) 68-74—142

Tyler Ogawa (Hawaii) 68-74—142

You Seong Choi (SD) 71-71—142

Anson Cabello (Hawaii) 72-70—142

Morgan Blythe (M-OH) 71-72—143

David Schneider Jerez (Lamar) 72-71—143

Other Hawaii golfers (scoring)

T11. Josh Hayashida 72-72—144

T20. Dane Watanabe 73-73—146

T65. James Whitworth 77-76–153

Other Hawaii golfers (individuals)

T59. Nathan Szpakowicz 71-81—152

T59. Skylor Taylor 74-78—152

T70. Garrett Takeuchi 77-77—154

87. Quinn Murray 8484—168

VOLLEYBALL

New City Nissan/HHSAA Girls Division II Championships

First Round

Wednesday

At Kalani

Seabury Hall def. Kohala 25-19, 25-23, 28-26. Kill leaders—SH: Milaniakai Padilla 16. Koh: Liana Pine-Ramos 13. Assist

leaders—SH: Destiny Keomaka-Wood 32. Koh: Mahea Pang 22. Dig leaders—SH: Madi Kalawaia 17. Koh: Pang 13,

Pine-Ramos 12.

Castle def. Parker 25-17, 25-18, 25-18.

Kill leaders—Cast: Trystin Lum 18. Park:

Takarrah Presley 11. Assist leaders—Cast: Lehiwa Kapu 37. Park: Basil Au 22. Dig leaders—Cast: Rylie Matsuda 17. Park:

Rachel Shotwell 10.

At Kaimuki

Damien def. Farrington 25-16, 25-21, 25-13. Kill leaders—DMS: Marion Hall 11, Tiani Pitt 10. Farr: Abelyn Toloai 9. Assist leaders—DMS: Trinytee Kalaola 34. Farr: Mariana Soriano 18. Dig leaders—DMS: Pitt 12, Hall 10. Farr: Kahea Tisalona-Perez 12.

Le Jardin def. Pearl City 25-15, 25-19, 25-12. Kill leaders—LeJ: Sydney Kennedy 11. PC: Isabella-Rose Bayani 7. Assist

leaders—LeJ: Taylor Amby 25. PC: Harley Kamekona 11. Dig leaders—LeJ: Nine Swigart 13. PC: Saydee Vera Cruz 13.

WATER POLO

ILH

Boys Varsity I Tournament

Semifinals

Wedneday

Kamehameha 17, ‘Iolani 4. Goal

scorers—KS: Kaeo Andrade 4, Sonny Recca 4, Caleb Wright 2, Akahai Hudgens 2, Hako Hudgens 2, Broxton Quihano-

Meehan, Atirau Morton, Paoakalani

Topping. Iol: Nigel Palalay 2, Kaiden Lee 2.

Punahou 20, Mid-Pacific 8. Goal

scorers—Pun: Logan Bauer 4, Nalu Pietsch 4, Nick Davidson 2, Makoa Cox 2, Puna Blair, Skyler Tjapkes, Aka Pietsch, Kala Clark, Shota Eskin, Blake Garlin, Dylan

McManus, Raihau Temenaha. MPI: Rylind Butler 4, Keoni Keola 2, Kainoa Joseph, Finley Razee.

SOCCER

PacWest

At Saint Louis School field

Wednesday

Men

Fresno Pacific 2, Chaminade 0. Goal scorers—Lucas Ribeiro (8:21, 59:48).

Women

Chaminade 1, Fresno Pacific 0. Goal scorer—Gracie Knowd (49:10).