Waimanalo school closed as 20-inch main break hits water supply

A water main break this morning on Mekia Street near Kalanianaole Highway has disrupted service for most of Waimanalo and closed Waimanalo Elementary & Intermediate School.

The Honolulu Board of Water Supply said that the 20-inch transmission main break near Shima’s Supermarket is affecting water supply from Mekia Street to Sea Life Park, urging residents to limit water usage to essential needs such as cooking, cleaning and sanitation due to a limited supply.

The Hawaii Department of Education confirmed Waimanalo Elementary & Intermediate School will be closed today due to the disruption, with families receiving updates directly.

Mekia Street is closed between Kalanianaole Highway and Lukanela Street, while Kalanianaole Highway remains open with one lane in each direction to facilitate traffic. Motorists are advised to exercise caution and anticipate delays around the work site.

Roving water wagons are stationed for affected residents, and requests can be made by calling 808-748-5000, extension 1.

For ongoing updates, visit the BWS website at boardofwatersupply.com/mainbreaks.