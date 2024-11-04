School closure, water conservation call in Waimanalo after main breaks

Waimanalo residents are asked to continue conserving water despite repairs having been completed on two water main breaks affecting the area.

The 20-inch main break on Lukanela Street has been fixed, but water conservation is still needed to help replenish local reservoirs, according to the Honolulu Board of Water Supply. Area residents are advised to use water only for essential activities such as cooking, cleaning and personal hygiene. The repairs to the 20-inch main break on Mekia Street were completed Sunday afternoon.

Water service has been largely restored throughout Waimanalo except for customers in areas near Poalima Street and Humuka Loop, who remain affected by further repairs, the BWS said. Board officials encourage residents to check for updates on their website at www.boardofwatersupply.com/mainbreaks.

Due to the water disruption, Waimanalo Elementary & Intermediate School will remain closed today with no set timeline for water restoration to the campus, according to the state Department of Education. The school administration directly notified families about the closure.