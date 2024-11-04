Saints fire Dennis Allen with losing streak at seven games

Dennis Allen was fired as head coach of the New Orleans Saints today following the team’s seventh consecutive loss.

Allen was 18-25 with the Saints, who won their first two games this season in dominant fashion over the Carolina Panthers and Dallas Cowboys before their current nosedive began.

The Saints named special teams coordinator Darren Rizzi interim head coach for the remainder of the season.

In a team release, Saints owner Gayle Benson said the decision to fire Allen was “very tough for me and our organization” but one “I felt we needed to make at this time.”

New Orleans (2-7) lost 23-22 at Carolina on Sunday, blowing a lead and becoming the first team in 20 seasons to lose despite an advantage of 150-plus yards total offense, rushing for 150-plus yards and winning the turnover margin.

The Saints released a statement from Allen thanking Benson, general manager Mickey Loomis, coaches, players and fans.

Don't miss out on what's happening! Stay in touch with top news, as it happens, conveniently in your email inbox. It's FREE! Email Sign Up By clicking to sign up, you agree to Star-Advertiser's and Google's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. This form is protected by reCAPTCHA.

“The organization will always be near and dear to my heart and I am disappointed the results weren’t better,” he said.

“… I realize what a privilege it is to coach a special franchise in a great city and I will fondly remember the opportunity I had to coach the Saints. I wish everyone with the Saints the best of luck and success going forward.”

Allen, 52, was promoted from his post as defensive coordinator to replace Sean Payton in 2022, when Loomis cited his familiarity with the culture and roster as a key factor in the decision.

“This season we have had an avalanche of injuries,” Loomis said in the release. “It took its toll. DA has never offered excuses, he fought each day for this organization and this team and that is what makes today disappointing. Dennis has been an integral part of this team’s success for the better part of 20 years. He will be missed.”

Allen was fired as head coach of the then-Oakland Raiders after an 0-4 start in 2014 and then spent seven seasons as Payton’s defensive coordinator in New Orleans.

In two stints covering parts of six seasons as a head coach, Allen has never taken a team to the playoffs.

Allen is the second NFL coach to be fired this season, joining the New York Jets’ Robert Saleh (Oct. 8).