Firefighters extinguish early-morning house fire in Manoa

Honolulu firefighters put out a house fire in Manoa early this morning that displaced two residents and their pet dog.

The American Red Cross is assisting the family. No injuries were reported.

The Honolulu Fire Department received a 911 call at 4:52 a.m. for a fire at a two-story home at 3301 East Manoa Road. Eleven units with about 44 personnel responded.

The first unit arrived seven minutes later and found a fire in progress at the rear of the home’s first floor.

Firefighters commenced an attack and brought the fire under control at 5:31 a.m., and fully extinguished it at 5:59 a.m. No occupants were in the home at the time of the fire.

An investigation into the cause and origin of the fire is underway.