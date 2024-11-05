Flood advisory posted for Oahu

UPDATE: 7:50 a.m.

A flood advisory has been posted for Oahu through 11 a.m. today.

Radar at 7:45 a.m. showed heavy rain over Oahu with more showers moving in from the south, according to the National Weather Service. Rain was observed falling at up to 2 inches per hour.

Some locations that will experience flooding include Honolulu, Waipio, Mililani, Pearl City, Waikele, Wahiawa, Wheeler Field, Waipahu, Aiea, Kunia, Halawa, Waiahole, Waikane, Schofield Barracks, Salt Lake, Kahaluu, Moanalua, Ahuimanu, Iroquois Point and Ewa Beach.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE

The National Weather Service has canceled the flash flood warning for Hawaii island as heavy rainfall has subsided this morning.

Weather officials advise drivers that Highway 11 at Kawa Flats remains partially closed, with traffic reduced to one lane due to earlier flooding.

A flood watch continues for both Maui and Hawaii island until 6 p.m. today. The combination of lingering tropical moisture and an approaching cold front brings the potential for additional rainfall and isolated thunderstorms, especially in windward areas.

Residents and visitors are advised to remain cautious near streams and low-lying areas, as flood-prone roads may still experience runoff throughout the day. Drivers are urged to avoid flooded roads and exercise caution in partially closed areas.

Looking ahead, the National Weather Service forecasts that a surface trough and its accompanying tropical moisture plume will keep parts of the state under the threat of heavy rain and isolated thunderstorms through today. Conditions are expected to improve as the trough dissipates by tonight, easing the risk of significant downpours for most areas.

Starting Wednesday, a cold front will approach the islands, partially moving through the state before stalling and dissipating by Thursday. A new high-pressure system building to the north will bring a shift to wetter tradewinds and breezy to locally windy weather, likely lasting through the weekend.