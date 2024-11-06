Letter: Chinatown history being removed stone by stone

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

I would like to thank the Oahu Historic Preservation Commission for raising concern over the ignorant manner in which Honolulu’s history is being destroyed. When I went by Lai Fong store and noticed the disappearance of the granite sidewalk paver stones, I almost cried.

Anyone who has read Gary R. Coover’s excellent “Honolulu Chinatown: 200 Years of Red Lanterns & Red Lights” knows that this is the second-oldest building in Chinatown, which helped stop the great fire on April 18, 1886, from spreading across Nuuanu Avenue.

I read an article a while back about the mayor wanting to preserve Chinatown. I hope he and his staff have read this book and keep in mind what to preserve. Our history is part of us.

Jean Toyama

Downtown

