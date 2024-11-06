Letter: Navy can’t be trusted on Hawaii water, aquifer issues

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

The most recent statement by the Navy accusing the Honolulu Board of Water Supply of “grossly inaccurate” statements regarding the presence of PFAS and other toxic chemicals that appear to be moving through the aquifer toward Halawa and Aiea is shameful.

The Navy has failed miserably over decades to disclose, administer and protect our precious aquifer. It has shown it is negligent, and has dished out its own grossly inaccurate statements for decades regarding our water and its safety for consumption.

I don’t believe for a second what the Navy is stating. I have faith and trust in the Board of Water Supply, the true stewards of our water system and community well-being.

Auwe, Navy! Your words are meaningless.

Diane Fujimura

Makiki

Don't miss out on what's happening! Stay in touch with top news, as it happens, conveniently in your email inbox. It's FREE! Email Sign Up By clicking to sign up, you agree to Star-Advertiser's and Google's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. This form is protected by reCAPTCHA.

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter