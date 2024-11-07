Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Motorcyclist seriously injured in collision with e-bike in Kapolei

By Star-Advertiser staff

COURTESY HONOLULU EMERGENCY MEDICAL SERVICES A Honolulu Emergency Medical Services ambulance.

A motorcyclist is in serious condition after a collision with an e-bike rider in Kapolei Tuesday evening, according to Honolulu Emergency Medical Services.

EMS responded to the scene at Puainako Street and Kapolei Parkway at about 5:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Paramedics treated the motorcyclist, a 21-year-old man, and took him to a hospital emergency room in serious condition.

The 18-year-old bicyclist, who was apparently struck by the motorcyclist, was treated for multiple abrasions but declined transport to a hospital.

The motorcyclist was wearing a helmet. The bicyclist was not wearing a helmet.

No details on what led to the collision were available.

