Motorcyclist seriously injured in collision with e-bike in Kapolei
A motorcyclist is in serious condition after a collision with an e-bike rider in Kapolei Tuesday evening, according to Honolulu Emergency Medical Services.
EMS responded to the scene at Puainako Street and Kapolei Parkway at about 5:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Paramedics treated the motorcyclist, a 21-year-old man, and took him to a hospital emergency room in serious condition.
The 18-year-old bicyclist, who was apparently struck by the motorcyclist, was treated for multiple abrasions but declined transport to a hospital.
The motorcyclist was wearing a helmet. The bicyclist was not wearing a helmet.
No details on what led to the collision were available.
