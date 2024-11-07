Column: Dangerous aerials, not consumer fireworks, are the problem

Like a summer without enjoying time at the beach or time with our families, the Fourth of July and New Year’s Eve without fireworks just doesn’t feel right. TNT Fireworks agrees with a recent Honolulu Star-Advertiser editorial (“Sensible fireworks law is step forward,” Our View, Oct. 1), and is disappointed in the veto of Bill 22 by Mayor Rick Blangiardi.

The ban on all consumer fireworks, including ground-based fountains and sparklers, has not stopped illegal aerials. Instead, it has fueled a black market for dangerous, unregulated fireworks over the past decade, increasing pressure on law enforcement and emergency services.

Additionally, we challenge the mayor’s claim shared in his veto message that the reduction in injuries is attributable to Oahu’s current ban versus illegal aerial fireworks. Similar declines in fireworks-related injuries have been observed nationwide, including in states and municipalities that do not have bans in place.

The truth is that keeping the ban intact is not an effective enforcement strategy. Several other cities have found success by shifting to a regulated model for ground-based fireworks. For example, Connecticut reported a 58% reduction in fireworks-related injuries in the year following the legalization of ground-based consumer fireworks in 2000. In Puerto Rico, injuries declined by 96% after ground-based fireworks were made legal in 2006, demonstrating that safer alternatives can reduce the demand for illegal, high-risk fireworks.

The City and County of Honolulu has the opportunity to replicate these success stories by adopting Bill 22, which allows the sale of ground-based fireworks during designated holidays. This is consistent with permitted uses on the neighbor islands that these fireworks — such as fountains and sparklers — pose minimal risk when used responsibly and provide residents with a legal, safe way to celebrate.

Bill 22 needs to be coupled with education campaigns to promote safety and responsible use, ensuring that residents enjoy the holidays without incident.

Additionally, a regulated fireworks market also allows us to address the real issue: dangerous, unregulated aerial fireworks. Many of the fireworks-related fires and injuries reported by emergency services are linked to illegal aerials — not ground-based consumer fireworks. In cities like Huntsville, Ala., fire-related calls dropped by more than 50% after allowing legal fireworks sales on a seasonal basis. These results demonstrate that offering legal alternatives helps curb the demand for illegal products.

Legalizing ground-based fireworks will not eliminate the need for oversight, but will establish a regulated framework to address safety concerns and curb the use of illegal aerial fireworks. The community has faced numerous challenges in recent years; it’s time to allow families to safely enjoy holiday traditions. The focus should be on addressing the real issue: illegal aerial fireworks, which are responsible for most incidents.

The path forward is clear. We urge the Honolulu City Council to override the mayor’s veto and adopt Bill 22, which will allow families to celebrate safely, support local businesses, and alleviate pressure on law enforcement. It’s time to adopt a balanced solution that makes sense for Honolulu.

Tad Trout is a partner at TNT Fireworks, based in Alabama.