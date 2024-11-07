Letter: With election over, time to focus on community

This election cycle, both sides fostered the worst in us — one side was led by a misogynistic, egomaniacal liar and the other led and backed by surrogates calling fellow Americans fascists, Nazis and extremists.

Japan is having an election under a government scandal, but you would hardly know it. Also in Japan, school-age girls walk to and from school safely. Even in Omotesando, teeming with tourists and locals, the girls are safe.

Recently on Oahu, a high school student was mugged by three males in Kalihi. This is just one of so many examples of violence on our beautiful island. What did the parents of the attackers teach them?

Can we now turn our focus to building our community? Can we emphasize that human life has value? It’s not Pollyanna thinking. It’s hard work for all, but what could be more worth it?

Glenn Emanuel

Kakaako

