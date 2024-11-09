GAME DAY BLOG: Hawaii football team vs. UNLV

Editor’s Note: Bookmark this page for live updates from the game. Tweets below will automatically refresh.

The University of Hawaii football team will try to win its third straight game when it hosts UNLV as a nearly two-touchdown underdog today at Ching Complex.

This game is important for both teams. At 6-2 overall and 2-1 in the Mountain West, the Rebels are in contention for a spot in the league’s championship game. The Rebels had a bye last weekend following a 29-24 loss to Boise State before a school-record crowd of 42,228 at Allegiant Stadium.

The Warriors, who won two in a row to improve to 4-5 and 2-2, counter with a smothering defense (average of 15.6 points in five games at the Ching Complex) and new-look offense. In recent weeks, the Warriors added Air Raid features, mostly to the run game, in combination with the run-and-shoot offense.

