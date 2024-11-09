Honolulu Star-Advertiser

GAME DAY BLOG: Hawaii football team vs. UNLV

By Star-Advertiser staff

Today

Editors' PicksLive BlogUH football

JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Hawaii’s Dekel Crowdus hauled in a 74-yard touchdown pass in the first quarter against UNLV today at Ching Complex.
Hawaii’s Dekel Crowdus hauled in a 74-yard touchdown pass in the first quarter against UNLV today at Ching Complex.

JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Hawaii quarterback Brayden Schager makes his 36th start for the Rainbow Warriors in today’s game against UNLV.
Hawaii quarterback Brayden Schager makes his 36th start for the Rainbow Warriors in today’s game against UNLV.

Editor’s Note: Bookmark this page for live updates from the game. Tweets below will automatically refresh.

——

The University of Hawaii football team will try to win its third straight game when it hosts UNLV as a nearly two-touchdown underdog today at Ching Complex.

This game is important for both teams. At 6-2 overall and 2-1 in the Mountain West, the Rebels are in contention for a spot in the league’s championship game. The Rebels had a bye last weekend following a 29-24 loss to Boise State before a school-record crowd of 42,228 at Allegiant Stadium.

The Warriors, who won two in a row to improve to 4-5 and 2-2, counter with a smothering defense (average of 15.6 points in five games at the Ching Complex) and new-look offense. In recent weeks, the Warriors added Air Raid features, mostly to the run game, in combination with the run-and-shoot offense.

Live updates of the game will follow below.


 

 

--
