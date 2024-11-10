Letter: In-person voting woe borders on criminal

Voters lined up outside of Honolulu Hale on Election Day on Tuesday.

These guys at the Office of Elections are the worst. They don’t have any problem inconveniencing the public by making them unnecessarily stand in line to vote. I guess they think it’s OK to manually check people in the old-fashioned way and blame the public for their mistakes. Scott Nago should have been fired years ago. How many potential voters gave up and left? This is almost criminal negligence. They are never prepared and their inane excuses are pathetic.

From the beginning: not enough ballots, voting sites changed, ballots not received and always long lines. I know that there are some smart, able people working there, but the leadership is very poor. Similar to the last neighborhood board election — good people working but questionable leadership.

Who is in charge of this? There could be a question of voter fraud here and it costs all of us time and money.

Margaret Murchie

Kahala

