Letter: In-person voting woe borders on criminal

GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM Voters lined up outside of Honolulu Hale on Election Day on Tuesday.

GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM

