Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Sunday, November 10, 2024 78° Today's Paper

Sports BreakingTop News

UH men’s basketball team rallies, rolls past San Jose State

By Stephen Tsai

Today

Tanner Christensen scored 20 points and grabbed eight rebounds to fuel the Hawaii basketball team’s 80-69 victory over San Jose State in today’s second round of the Outrigger Resorts Rainbow Classic.

A crowd of 2,735 in SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center saw the Rainbow Warriors win their second in a row to open the season. The ’Bows will face Pacific, also 2-0 in this tournament, in Monday’s finale beginning at 7 p.m.

UH was down 56-54 when Christensen tied it with a driving layup with 8:14 to play.

Harry Rouhliadeff then buried a 3 from the top of the key to give the ’Bows a 59-56 lead they would not relinquish. The ’Bows outscored the Spartans 21-11 the rest of the way. Christensen punctuated the outcome with a dunk off a Marcus Greene assist with 24.4 seconds to go.

Point guard Tom Beattie contributed 16 points for the ’Bows.

Sadaidriene Hall hit a hook shot to break a 34-all tie, Will McClendon buried two free throws and 7-foot-2 Chol Marial blocked Beattie’s driving jumper as the the Spartans took 38-34 lead into the intermission.

The Spartans relied on an aggressive man-to-man defense to attack the perimeters. The ’Bows were held to 1-for-10 shooting from behind the arc in the first half.

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines. Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.

Subscriber Favorites

Flip through MidWeek online

Looking Back


Honolulu Local Business Guide