UH men’s basketball team rallies, rolls past San Jose State

Tanner Christensen scored 20 points and grabbed eight rebounds to fuel the Hawaii basketball team’s 80-69 victory over San Jose State in today’s second round of the Outrigger Resorts Rainbow Classic.

A crowd of 2,735 in SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center saw the Rainbow Warriors win their second in a row to open the season. The ’Bows will face Pacific, also 2-0 in this tournament, in Monday’s finale beginning at 7 p.m.

UH was down 56-54 when Christensen tied it with a driving layup with 8:14 to play.

Harry Rouhliadeff then buried a 3 from the top of the key to give the ’Bows a 59-56 lead they would not relinquish. The ’Bows outscored the Spartans 21-11 the rest of the way. Christensen punctuated the outcome with a dunk off a Marcus Greene assist with 24.4 seconds to go.

Point guard Tom Beattie contributed 16 points for the ’Bows.

Sadaidriene Hall hit a hook shot to break a 34-all tie, Will McClendon buried two free throws and 7-foot-2 Chol Marial blocked Beattie’s driving jumper as the the Spartans took 38-34 lead into the intermission.

Don't miss out on what's happening! Stay in touch with top news, as it happens, conveniently in your email inbox. It's FREE! Email Sign Up By clicking to sign up, you agree to Star-Advertiser's and Google's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. This form is protected by reCAPTCHA.

The Spartans relied on an aggressive man-to-man defense to attack the perimeters. The ’Bows were held to 1-for-10 shooting from behind the arc in the first half.