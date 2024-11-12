Pearl City man, 26, arrested for allegedly stabbing father

A 26-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after he allegedly stabbed his 61-year-old father in Pearl City Sunday night.

The suspect was arrested by Honolulu Police Department officers at 1060 Kamehameha Highway at 6:30 p.m. Sunday.

“… the suspect assaulted his father with a dangerous weapon (knife). The suspect was located, positively identified and subsequently arrested for Attempt Murder 2nd,” according to a police highlight.

Honolulu Emergency Medical Services responded and treated the father who suffered “multiple serious injuries from an apparent assault and multiple lacerations” and transported him to an emergency room.