CDC: Carrots linked to one U.S. death, 39 cases of illness

One person has died and at least 39 others made ill by E. coli infections linked to fresh carrots sold by several large grocery retailers in 18 states, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said on Sunday.

The CDC said in a statement that the infections are linked to whole bagged carrots and baby carrots sold by Grimmway Farms in California. Walmart, Target, Kroger, Whole Foods and Trader Joe’s, among other stores, retail the carrots under a variety of brand names.

The carrots are unlikely to still be on store shelves, the CDC said, but may still be in consumers’ homes and should be thrown away.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said on Saturday that Grimmway Farms had issued a voluntary recall of the carrots, which were also shipped to stores in Canada and Puerto Rico.

The recalled whole carrots had best-if-used-by dates ranging from Aug. 14 through Oct. 23. The recalled baby carrots had dates from Sept. 11 through Nov. 12.

Grimmway, based in Bakersfield, California, said in a Saturday press release that the company is reviewing its growing, harvesting and processing practices, and that it is working with suppliers and health authorities on the matter.

According to media reports, the previously family owned company was sold to private equity firm Teays River Investments in 2020.