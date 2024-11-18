Off the news: FEMA extends Maui monetary, housing aid

The Federal Emergency Management Agency has once again extended aid to Maui residents impacted by the August 2023 West Maui fire disaster. It granted Hawaii’s request to provide both monetary aid and Direct Temporary Housing Assistance for an additional year, through Feb. 10, 2026, extending the help period from 18 months to 32 months.

It’s welcome to have the assistance period locked in and extended past a transition in federal administrations; further, Hawaii’s U.S. Sen. Brian Schatz called for additional disaster relief funding on the Senate floor last week.