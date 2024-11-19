Angelos out as University of Hawaii athletic director

Craig Angelos is out as the University of Hawaii athletics director, sources confirmed to the Star-Advertiser.

The Action Network’s Brett McMurphy was the first to report the news early Tuesday morning on the social media site X, saying the move is effective Dec. 1.

Sources said Angelos was first informed of the news prior to leaving for Logan, Utah, last week to attend Hawaii’s football game against Utah State.

Phone calls and texts placed to Angelos since Saturday night following UH’s 55-10 loss to the Aggies have not been returned.

Angelos has been working without a contract under an “at-will” agreement while reporting to University of Hawaii president David Lassner.

The move comes six weeks before Lassner’s retirement at the end of the year.

An all-department staff meeting has been scheduled for 3 p.m. today.

Angelos was hired as athletics director in May 2023 replacing David Matlin.

Angelos was approved by an 8-2 vote by the UH Board of Regents after Lassner recommended Angelos to the BOR following a nationwide search.

In his short tenure as athletics director, Angelos oversaw UH’s move to the Mountain West Conference as a member in all sports, not just football.

He was also able to provide charter flights for the football team, eliminate travel subsidies for visiting MWC team under the deal slated to go into effect in 2026, and included revenue by making more premium seating available courtside at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.

No reason for his dismissal has been given by UH.