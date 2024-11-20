HFD airlifts injured hiker from Sunset Pillbox Trail

Honolulu firefighters rescued an injured hiker near the Sunset Pillbox Trail on Oahu’s North Shore Tuesday evening.

The Honolulu Fire Department received a 911 call at 6:31 p.m. for the hiker near the Sunset Pillbox Trail. Six units with 17 personnel responded, with the first on scene just nine minutes later.

Firefighters hiked by foot up to the man, reaching him at 7:20 p.m. The man had sustained an injury on his way down the trail, and was unable to descend on his own.

Following an assessment and basic life support, he was transported via the Air 1 helicopter to a nearby landing zone, where care was transferred to Honolulu Emergency Medical Services at 7:55 p.m.

Earlier in the day, at about 4 p.m., HFD also received a 911 call for a lost hiker near the Nuuanu Reservoir in Nuuanu. Five units with 13 personnel responded to that call.

The hiker reportedly got lost while descending the Konahuanui Trail.

HFD located the hiker via the Air 1 helicopter and airlifted them to a nearby landing zone at 5:14 p.m.

No injuries were reported from that rescue.