Sick hiker in 70s rescued on Diamond Head Crater Trail

By Star-Advertiser staff

Today Last updated 5:28 p.m.

A woman in her 70s became ill on the Diamond Head Crater Trail in Kahala this morning and had to be rescued, according to the Honolulu Fire Department.

HFD received a 911 call at 10:54 a.m. and responded with six units staffed with 17 people. The first unit arrived at 11:05 a.m. and the next unit that arrived ascended the trail on foot. A nearby landing zone was secured to prepare for air operations.

HFD personnel arrived at the hiker’s location at 11:27 a.m. where they conducted a medical assessment and provided basic life support. The hiker was then safely transported via Air 1 to the landing zone where medical care was transferred to Emergency Medical Services at 11:41 a.m.

