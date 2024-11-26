Honolulu police seek hammer-wielding suspect who robbed store

Honolulu police are looking for a man who robbed a convenience store on Kinau Street this morning with a hammer.

At 10:10 a.m., the 62-year-old woman who owned the store told police a man “entered a convenience store, took merchandise, and fled without paying,” according to a Honolulu Police Department summary.

The store owner “attempted to stop the suspect who then brandished a hammer and swung it towards her” before running off with what he stole.

HPD crime statistics show 545 robberies on Oahu in 2024 as of Oct. 24, compared with 558 at that same time last year.