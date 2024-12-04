Hawaii island police seek public’s help to solve 2023 homicide

One year after a Hilo man was found shot to death on a farm, the Hawaii Police Department is still seeking answers.

On Dec. 3, 2023, South Hilo patrol officers investigated reports of an unresponsive man seated in a vehicle on a banana farm above the Alae Cemetery in Hilo. Officers responding to the scene determined the man was deceased and identified him as 68-year-old Albert Harry Pacheco, an employee at the farm.

Although officers initially detected no signs of foul play, a forensic pathologist performing an autopsy found a single gunshot wound on Pacheco’s upper thigh area. That injury led the pathologist to rule the manner of death homicide, and the case has been classified as second-degree murder.

Detectives have interviewed numerous witnesses, including other farm employees, neighbors, and friends and family of Pacheco. Despite this, police have not yet identified any motive or suspect in the case.

Consequently, HPD is renewing its request for information.

Anyone with information relating to the case is urged to contact Detective Christopher Jelsma at 808-961-2386 or Christopher.Jelsma@hawaiicounty.gov or via the police department’s nonemergency number at (808) 935-3311.

Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call the islandwide CrimeStoppers number at 808-961-8300 and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.