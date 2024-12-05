No tsunami threat to Hawaii after magnitude 7.0 quake off Northern California

UPDATE: 10 a.m.

The tsunami warning for the coastal areas of California and Oregon has been canceled by the National Tsunami Center.

The center said, “No destructive tsunami has been recorded. No tsunami danger exists for the U.S. west coast, British Columbia and Alaska.”

The warning had been issued after a magnitude 7.0 quake struck off the Norther California coast. The quake posed no tsunami threat to Hawaii.

During the regional warning, the Berkeley, Calif., police department issued an evacuation order for parts of the city on the San Francisco Bay “due to a Tsunami coming to West Berkeley,” according to an alert sent to residents.

About 19,000 clients were without power in Humboldt County, according to data from PowerOutage.us.

The office of California Gov. Gavin Newsom wrote on social media that he “is now meeting with state emergency officials and working to ensure Californians are safe.”

PREVIOUS COVERAGE

A magnitude 7.0 earthquake struck off the coast of Northern California this morning but did not post a tsunami threat to Hawaii, officials said.

“A tsunami threat exists for parts of the Pacific located closer to the earthquake. However, based on all available data, there is no tsunami threat to Hawaii,” the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center said in an alert.

The National Tsunami Center issued a warning for a long stretch of the U.S. West Coast, from Dunes City, Oregon, south to San Francisco and San Jose, Calif., 400 miles away. About 5.3 people are in the tsunami warning area, which also includes San Francisco and a large area of the surrounding Bay Area.

The powerful quake stuck at 8:44 a.m. and was centered about 67 miles west-northwest of Ferndale, Calif., a sparsely populated portion of the Northern California coast, at a depth of about 6 miles, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. The quake was followed by several strong aftershocks.