At the Pacific Missile Range Facility Barking Sands in Kekaha, Kauai, a naval strike missile streaked out to sea on Aug. 15, 2021, before striking a naval target ship.

Regarding your Tuesday article on the Marine Corps NMESIS with the 3rd Littoral Combat Team: Shibai is what will happen to the Marines sitting out on some island with their naval strike missile (“Isle Marines first to get ‘ship-killing’ missile launcher,” Star- Advertiser, Dec. 3). The Chinese will neutralize them in a heartbeat with their long-range missiles.

Force Design 2030 was a pipe dream based on war games at Quantico, Va., under the guidance and direction of the former USMC commandant, Gen. David Berger. It’s totally absurd. The Marine Corps no longer has a Marine Air-Ground Task Force (MAGTF) that can project a powerful force in record time. Dozens of retired generals have tried to salvage this fiasco with no success.

The current USMC commandant is a disciple of Berger and drinking the same Kool-Aid, which spells disaster for the Marine Corps. Semper fi.

Ken Zitz

Waialua