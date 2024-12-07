Turnovers cost Hawaii in Big West opener against Long Beach

Point guard Devin Askew amassed 28 points, seven assists and seven steals in Long Beach State’s 76-68 victory over Hawaii today at the Walter Pyramid in Long Beach, Calif.

Askew, a 6-foot-5 graduate student, is with his fourth college team after previously playing at Kentucky, Texas and California.

Askew hit back-to-back 3s to expand a nine-point advantage to 69-54 with 4:26 to play. Askew was 9-for-17 from the field, including 4-for-5 on 3s.

The Beach hit their first 16 free throws, their only miss coming on Askew’s foul shot with 14.8 seconds to go.

In their first six games, the ’Bows averaged fewer than 10 turnovers per game. But they had 20 turnovers in Tuesday’s road loss to Grand Canyon and 17 in today’s Big West opener. The Beach transformed those takeaways into 27 points.

Marcus Greene, making his first UH start, finished with 17 points. Gytis Nemeiksa, also making his first start since transferring from Xavier, had 14 points. Akira Jacobs scored 11 points — all in the first half — including eight during an 11-0 run.

The ’Bows fell to 5-3 overall and 0-1 in the Big West. Their next Big West game is Jan. 2 against UC Santa Barbara.

The Beach lost eight of their nine non-conference games. But they defeated Cal State Fullerton on Thursday and then UH to go 2-0 in Big West play.