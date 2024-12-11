Letter: Leave taxpayers out of blue-state Trump scheme

Wednesday, December 11, 2024
Is Gov. Josh Green virtue signaling on the backs of our weary taxpayers? His proposed budget calls for dedicating $20 million over two years to “file potential lawsuits against Trump administration policies” (“Hawaii joins ‘blue state’ coalitions to push back against Trump policies,” Star-Advertiser, Dec. 8).
Let the blue-state governors do the suing without Green’s help (actually the taxpayers’ help). That $20 million might be just a proverbial drop in the bucket as the lawsuits increase. Hopefully, the Legislature can find another use for it. I’m sure their constituents can give them some suggestions.
Carol White
Makiki
