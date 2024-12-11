Letter: Leave taxpayers out of blue-state Trump scheme

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

Is Gov. Josh Green virtue signaling on the backs of our weary taxpayers? His proposed budget calls for dedicating $20 million over two years to “file potential lawsuits against Trump administration policies” (“Hawaii joins ‘blue state’ coalitions to push back against Trump policies,” Star-Advertiser, Dec. 8).

Let the blue-state governors do the suing without Green’s help (actually the taxpayers’ help). That $20 million might be just a proverbial drop in the bucket as the lawsuits increase. Hopefully, the Legislature can find another use for it. I’m sure their constituents can give them some suggestions.

Carol White

Makiki

EXPRESS YOURSELF

