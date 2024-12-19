2 children injured in Waipahu pedestrian accident

Two children were hospitalized Wednesday afternoon following a pedestrian accident near the intersection of Pupukahi and Waipahu streets.

Emergency responders were dispatched to the scene at 2:19 p.m. and treated two victims, according to Honolulu Emergency Medical Services. A 10-year-old boy was transported to a nearby hospital in serious condition, while a 7-year-old girl was taken to another facility in stable condition.

Details of the accident, including the circumstances leading to the incident, were not immediately available.