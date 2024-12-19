A mouthwatering medley of textures, flavors

Roasting wedges of red cabbage intensifies their sweetness and caramelizes their edges. Here, they’re topped with bits of creamy feta, toasted walnuts for crunch and lemon zest and pomegranate seeds for a juicy tang. Serve these warm or at room temperature for a substantial side dish or light main course. This recipe will also work for a small head of green cabbage, though it may cook a bit faster.

Red Cabbage With Walnuts and Feta

Ingredients:

• 1 medium red cabbage (1 3/4 to 2 pounds)

• 3 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil, plus more for drizzling

• 1/2 teaspoon fine sea or table salt, plus more for sprinkling

• 1 tablespoon apple cider vinegar, plus more to taste

• 1/2 teaspoon Dijon mustard

• 2/3 cup (3 ounces) crumbled feta

• 1/3 cup chopped walnuts, toasted

• Lemon zest, for sprinkling

• Pomegranate seeds, for sprinkling

• Chopped mint, parsley or dill, for serving (optional)

Directions:

Heat oven to 425 degrees. Line a rimmed sheet pan with parchment paper if you like (it’ll make clean up easier).

Peel any damaged or tough outer leaves from the cabbage and then halve it lengthwise through the core. Cut each half into wedges 1 to 1 1/2 inch thick, being careful to keep the layers together.

Place wedges on their sides on the prepared sheet pan. Drizzle with olive oil and sprinkle with salt. Roast for 30 to 40 minutes (flipping the cabbage after 20 minutes), or until the cores of the wedges are tender and the leaves have browned.

While the cabbage is roasting, prepare the vinaigrette: In a small bowl, whisk together apple cider vinegar, mustard and 1/2 teaspoon salt until the salt dissolves. Whisk in 3 tablespoons olive oil until the vinaigrette is emulsified. Taste for seasoning, adding more salt or vinegar if needed; it should be punchy and bright.

Arrange cabbage on a platter and drizzle with vinaigrette. Top with crumbled feta, toasted walnuts, lemon zest, pomegranate seeds and herbs if you like. Serve hot or at room temperature.

Total time: 55 minutes, serves 6-8.

© 2024 The New York Times Company