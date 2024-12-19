Pickling perfection

Relative to salt brine pickles, which rely on lactic acid fermentation for their funk, these quick pickles are ready almost instantly thanks to the fast work of a hot vinegar brine. Dry toasting the spices before adding them to the brine amps up their peppery and citrusy aromas, while sprigs of fresh dill offer that classic pickle flavor. For the crispiest pickle, seek out squat Kirby cucumbers, whose thick skins allow the spears to stay snappy for weeks. Serve alongside sandwiches, barbecue, fried chicken or any meal that could use a refreshing, salty bite.

Quick Dill Pickles

Ingredients:

• 1 pound Kirby cucumbers

• 2 sprigs fresh dill

• 1 garlic clove

• 1 teaspoon coriander seeds

• 1 teaspoon mustard seeds

• 1 teaspoon black peppercorns

• 1 1/4 cups distilled white vinegar

• 1/4 cup granulated sugar

• 3 tablespoons kosher salt, such as Diamond Crystal (or 1 1/2 tablespoons fine salt)

Directions:

Trim the stem ends of the cucumbers, then cut lengthwise into spears. Snugly pack the cucumber spears, dill sprigs and garlic clove into a 1-quart glass jar with a lid (it will be a very tight fit).

In a medium saucepan over medium-high heat, toast the coriander, mustard seeds and peppercorns until aromatic, about 2 minutes. Stir in 3/4 cup water, the vinegar, sugar and salt. Bring to a simmer, then pour over the cucumbers.

Seal the jar and let come to room temperature, about 30 minutes, before refrigerating. Chill at least 4 hours before serving or allow the flavor to fully mature for 3 days. Store refrigerated for up to 1 month.

Total time: 4 3/4 hours, makes 1 quart.

© 2024 The New York Times Company