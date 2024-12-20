Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Friday, December 20, 2024 75° Today's Paper

Top News

Man, 60s, dies in Makaha hit-and-run

By Star-Advertiser staff

Today Last updated 8:52 a.m.

Traffic

A fatal hit-and-run collision claimed the life of a pedestrian late Thursday night, according to the Honolulu Police Department.

The incident occurred at approximately 10:49 p.m., along Makaha Valley Road. HPD’s Traffic Division reported that a motorist traveling southbound struck the pedestrian, who was walking in the roadway, and fled the scene without stopping to provide aid or information.

The pedestrian, described as a man in his 60s by Emergency Medical Services, was pronounced dead at the scene. His identity has not yet been confirmed.

Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the collision, and it remains unclear whether speed, drugs or alcohol were factors.

This incident marks the 49th traffic fatality on Oahu this year, a slight decrease from the 54 recorded by the same date in 2023.

HPD is urging anyone with information about the crash or the driver involved to contact their Traffic Division at (808) 723-3413.

The investigation is ongoing.

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines. Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.

Subscriber Favorites

Flip through MidWeek online

Looking Back


Honolulu Local Business Guide