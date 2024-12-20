Man, 60s, dies in Makaha hit-and-run

A fatal hit-and-run collision claimed the life of a pedestrian late Thursday night, according to the Honolulu Police Department.

The incident occurred at approximately 10:49 p.m., along Makaha Valley Road. HPD’s Traffic Division reported that a motorist traveling southbound struck the pedestrian, who was walking in the roadway, and fled the scene without stopping to provide aid or information.

The pedestrian, described as a man in his 60s by Emergency Medical Services, was pronounced dead at the scene. His identity has not yet been confirmed.

Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the collision, and it remains unclear whether speed, drugs or alcohol were factors.

This incident marks the 49th traffic fatality on Oahu this year, a slight decrease from the 54 recorded by the same date in 2023.

HPD is urging anyone with information about the crash or the driver involved to contact their Traffic Division at (808) 723-3413.

The investigation is ongoing.