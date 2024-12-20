‘The Eddie’ is a go for Sunday

Organizers of The Eddie Big Wave Invitational at Waimea Bay said today that the premier surfing contest has the green light to run Sunday.

If the contest runs as planned, it will only be the 11th time it’s held since the Eddie began in 1984. North Shore city lifeguard Luke Shepardson won the last Eddie on Jan. 22, 2023.

The Eddie Big Wave Invitational is billed as the “Super Bowl of Surfing” and attracts the top professional surfers in the world.

It also attracts thousands of spectators who crowd the Waimea Bay surrounding area, gridlocking North Shore traffic and providing a massive boost to the local economy.

The tournament only runs when wave face heights consistently reach 40 feet or more and other weather conditions are favorable. A high surf warning is in effect for the north and west shores of Kauai, Niihau, Oahu, Molokai and the north shores of Maui until 6 p.m. Saturday, and is expected to be extended.

“A series of large northwest to north-northwest (315-330 degrees) swells will move through Hawaiian waters through the weekend and into early next week, according to the National Weather Service. “Warning level surf is expected to generally prevail along north and west facing shores through the weekend.”

Don't miss out on what's happening! Stay in touch with top news, as it happens, conveniently in your email inbox. It's FREE! Email Sign Up By clicking to sign up, you agree to Star-Advertiser's and Google's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. This form is protected by reCAPTCHA.

The contest is named after legendary Hawaiian waterman and big-wave surfer Eddie Aikau, who was the first lifeguard for Waimea Bay and the North Shore and is credited with saving over 500 people throughout his career. Aikau died in 1978 when he paddled on his surfboard to get help after the Hokulea voyaging canoe capsized; the rest of the crew was later rescued by the Coast Guard.

Here is the list of invitees and alternates for this season’s Eddie:

Kane

Aaron Gold (Hawaii)

Billy Kemper (Hawaii)

Bruce Irons (Hawaii – 2004 winner)

Chad Keaulana (Hawaii)

Eli Olson (Hawaii)

Ezekiel Lau (Hawaii)

Francisco Porcella (ITALY)

Greg Long (Calif. – 2009 WINNER)

Ian Walsh (Hawaii)

Jake Maki (Hawaii)

Jamie Mitchell (Hawaii)

Jamie O’Brien (Hawaii)

John John Florence (Hawaii – 2016 WINNER)

Jojo Roper (Calif.)

Kai Lenny (Hawaii)

Kauli Vaast (Tahiti – 2024 Olympic Gold Medalist)

Keali‘i Mamala (Hawaii)

Kelly Slater (Calif. – 2002 WINNER)

Koa Rothman (Hawaii)

Kohl Christensen (Hawaii)

Landon McNamara (Hawaii)

Lucas Chianca (Brazil)

Luke Shepardson (Hawaii – 2023 WINNER)

Makuakai Rothman (Hawaii)

Mark Healey (Hawaii)

Mason Ho (Hawaii)

Matt Bromley (South Africa)

Nathan Florence (Hawaii)

Nic Lamb (Calif.)

Peter Mel (Calif.)

Ross Clarke-Jones (Australia – 2001 WINNER)

Russell Bierke (Australia)

Taio Shipman (Hawaii)

Torrey Meister (Hawaii)

Tyler Larronde (Hawaii)

Alternatives

Ha‘a Aikau (Hawaii)

Joey Cadiz (Hawaii)

Eala Stewart (Hawaii)

Ben Wilkinson (Australia)

Grant Twiggy Baker (South Africa)

Koa Smith (Hawaii)

Tiger Doerner (Hawaii)

Michael Sanborn (Hawaii)

Ivan Florence (Hawaii)

Mikey O’Shaughnessy (Hawaii)

Kala Grace (Hawaii)

Barron Mamiya (Hawaii)

Tom Robert Lowe (UK)

Alonso Correa (Peru)

Othmane Choufani (Morocco)

Natxo Gonzalez (Spain)

Isamu Sumi (Japan)

Cristian Merello (Chile)

Manny Resano (Nicaragua)

Conor Maguire (Ireland)

Wahine

Annie Starr Reichert (Hawaii)

Bianca Valenti (California)

Emily Erickson (Hawaii)

Felicity Palmateer (Australia)

Justine Dupont (France)

Keala Kennelly (Hawaii)

Laura Enever (Australia)

Makani Adric (Hawaii)

Moana Jones Wong (Hawaii)

Paige Alms (Hawaii)

Alternatives

Izzy Gomez (Hawaii)

Skylar Lickle (Hawaii)

Tiare Lawrence (Hawaii)

Andrea Moller (Hawaii)

Anne Dos Santos (Brazil)