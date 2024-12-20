Slow start dooms Hawaii women’s basketball in loss to Clemson

Brooklyn Rewers scored a season-high 16 points off the bench but a slow start doomed the Hawaii women’s basketball team in a 72-58 loss to Clemson today at Viejas Arena in San Diego, Calif.

Summah Evans led four Clemson players in double figures with 16 points and the Tigers (8-4) shot 69% (13-for-19) from the 3-point line.

Hawaii (6-4) trailed by as many as 20 points in the first half before chipping away at the lead. The closest UH got was two points at 37-35 in the third quarter after a MeiLani McBee layup off a Tigers turnover.

Jade Peacock and Imani Perez both finished with nine points. Hawaii stayed in the game by forcing 21 turnovers.

Clemson outrebounded UH 31-14 and shot 59% (27-for-46) from the field.

Senior guard Daejah Phillips entered the game off the bench for UH after missing Monday’s win over Arkansas-Pine Bluff. She finished with two points and two rebounds in 19 minutes.

Hawaii will play its second game in the San Diego Classic on Saturday against host San Diego State at 1:30 p.m.