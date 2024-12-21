San Diego State beats Wahine basketball team with shot in final seconds

San Diego State’s Veronica Sheffey drove for the winning basket with eight seconds remaining, and one second on the shot clock, and the Aztecs held off Hawaii 54-52 today in the San Diego Classic at Viejas Arena in San Diego, Calif.

The Rainbow Wahine called their final timeout after the SDSU basket and drew up a play that got an open look from the left corner from MeiLani McBee, who was just long with it. Ritorya Tamilo grabbed the offensive rebound and had a tough look on a putback come up just short as the buzzer sounded.

Hawaii dropped to 6-5 with its fourth loss in its last five games.

Daejah Phillips led the Rainbow Wahine with 11 points off the bench before fouling out in the final two minutes and center Brooklyn Rewers had 10 points off the bench in the first half.

Rewers was held scoreless in the second half.

Hawaii was outscored 16-10 in the fourth quarter after leading 42-38.

Lily Wahinekapu scored five of her eight points in the fourth quarter and Imani Perez drove to the lane for a three-point play with 37 seconds left in the game to tie it at 52-all.

Freshman Naomi Penganiban scored a game-high 24 points to lead the Aztecs (11-2), who shot 33% from the field (19-for-57).

Hawaii shot 20% (4-for-20) from the 3-point line.

UH will not play again until Jan. 2 at UC Santa Barbara in Big West Conference play.