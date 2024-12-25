Ala Wai Yacht Harbor boat fire determined to be accidental

The Honolulu Fire Department has classified the cause of the Sunday night boat fire at the Ala Wai Yacht Harbor in Waikiki as accidental.

The fire was caused by an incandescent light bulb that was inadvertently left on, according to the HFD investigator. The heat from the bulb ignited nearby upholstered furniture and clothing, a HFD news release said today.

The fire resulted in an estimated $10,000 in damage to the vessel and $2,000 to its contents.

At 10:09 p.m. on Sunday, the HFD responded to a 911 call reporting a boat fire at 1651 Ala Moana Boulevard.

Seven units and 27 personnel were dispatched, and the first unit arrived at 10:14 p.m. to find a 33-foot sailboat secured to the dock with smoke coming from it.

The fire was brought under control at 10:33 p.m. and extinguished by 10:47 p.m., HFD said.

There were no occupants aboard the boat at the time of the fire, according to HFD.