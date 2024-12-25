Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Wednesday, December 25, 2024 81° Today's Paper

Top News

Ala Wai Yacht Harbor boat fire determined to be accidental

By Victoria Budiono

Today Last updated 3:24 p.m.

STAR-ADVERTISER

STAR-ADVERTISER

The Honolulu Fire Department has classified the cause of the Sunday night boat fire at the Ala Wai Yacht Harbor in Waikiki as accidental.

The fire was caused by an incandescent light bulb that was inadvertently left on, according to the HFD investigator. The heat from the bulb ignited nearby upholstered furniture and clothing, a HFD news release said today.

The fire resulted in an estimated $10,000 in damage to the vessel and $2,000 to its contents.

At 10:09 p.m. on Sunday, the HFD responded to a 911 call reporting a boat fire at 1651 Ala Moana Boulevard.

Seven units and 27 personnel were dispatched, and the first unit arrived at 10:14 p.m. to find a 33-foot sailboat secured to the dock with smoke coming from it.

The fire was brought under control at 10:33 p.m. and extinguished by 10:47 p.m., HFD said.

There were no occupants aboard the boat at the time of the fire, according to HFD.

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines. Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.

Subscriber Favorites

Flip through MidWeek online

Looking Back


Honolulu Local Business Guide