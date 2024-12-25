Coast Guard medevacs injured man from boat off Hawaii island

The U.S. Coast Guard medevaced a 51-year-old man from a fishing vessel 8 miles northeast of Honokaa on Hawaii island Monday after he sustained an abdominal injury.

At 3:22 p.m. Monday, the Coast Guard in Honolulu was notified by the captain of the fishing vessel HONUA-OE that a crew member had fallen into a porthole and was injured, officials said.

The vessel was about 20 miles north of Hawi at the time.

An MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew from Coast Guard Air Station Barbers Point arrived at the vessel at 8 p.m.

The helicopter crew transported him to Hilo Airport, where he was transferred to paramedics for further care.

The patient has been reported to be in stable condition, the Coast Guard said.