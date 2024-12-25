Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Wednesday, December 25, 2024 81° Today's Paper

Top News

Coast Guard medevacs injured man from boat off Hawaii island

By Victoria Budiono

Today

The U.S. Coast Guard medevaced a 51-year-old man from a fishing vessel 8 miles northeast of Honokaa on Hawaii island Monday after he sustained an abdominal injury.

At 3:22 p.m. Monday, the Coast Guard in Honolulu was notified by the captain of the fishing vessel HONUA-OE that a crew member had fallen into a porthole and was injured, officials said.

The vessel was about 20 miles north of Hawi at the time.

An MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew from Coast Guard Air Station Barbers Point arrived at the vessel at 8 p.m.

The helicopter crew transported him to Hilo Airport, where he was transferred to paramedics for further care.

The patient has been reported to be in stable condition, the Coast Guard said.

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines. Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.

Subscriber Favorites

Flip through MidWeek online

Looking Back


Honolulu Local Business Guide