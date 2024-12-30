Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Monday, December 30, 2024 74° Today's Paper

Top News

Motorcyclist seriously injured in Pearl City hit-and-run

By Star-Advertiser staff

Today Last updated 7:28 a.m.

Crime in HawaiiTraffic

A 71-year-old motorcyclist remains in serious condition following a hit-and-run collision Sunday afternoon on Kamehameha Highway near Acacia Road in Pearl City, according to the Honolulu Police Department.

Police say the motorcyclist was traveling westbound on Kamehameha Highway around 3:20 p.m. when he lost control of his vehicle and was ejected onto the roadway. An unidentified motorist then struck the man and continued westbound without stopping to render aid or provide information.

Emergency Medical Services transported the motorcyclist to a nearby hospital. Police confirmed he was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

It remains unclear whether speed, drugs or alcohol contributed to the incident.

Authorities are urging anyone with information about the collision or the unidentified driver to contact the Honolulu Police Department’s Traffic Division at (808) 723-3413.

The investigation is ongoing.

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines. Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.

Subscriber Favorites

Flip through MidWeek online

Looking Back


Honolulu Local Business Guide