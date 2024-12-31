Oahu man indicted for murder, stabbing at Halawa park

An Oahu grand jury indicted a 38-year-old man today for murder in the death of Maylila Pulu, 45, and for attempted murder in the stabbing of a second woman early Sunday morning at a Halawa park.

Reggie Lautalo, the ex-boyfriend of Pulu, was seen allegedly stabbing Pulu multiple times, the Honolulu Prosecutor’s Office said in a news release.

Lautalo was indicted on second-degree murder and second-degree attempted murder, which both carry a sentence of life with the possibility of parole.

If convicted, he could face a sentence of life without the possibility of parole as he is subject to extended sentencing as a multiple and persistent offender.

Police were called to Kalaloa Street at 12:30 a.m. Sunday and found Pulu unconscious, lying on the ground, bleeding from stab wounds. She was taken to the hospital, where she died at 2:55 a.m. Sunday.

Meki Lautalo, 33, was also found at the scene, bleeding from stab wounds to her leg. She was also taken to the hospital, where she was treated and released.

“This tragic death due to domestic violence has no place in our community,” Honolulu Prosecutor Steve Alm said in a written statement. “Domestic violence can impact anyone regardless of age, race or economic level. We will do everything to secure a conviction in this case.”

Reggie Lautalo is being held without bail at the Oahu Community Correctional Center.

The Honolulu Prosecutor’s Office encourages anyone who is a victim of domestic violence to reach out for help by contacting:

>>The National Domestic Violence Hotline, www.thehotline.org or by calling 1-800-799-SAFE (7233).

>>The Domestic Violence Action Center of Hawaii, domesticviolenceactioncenter.org or call 808-531-3771 or 800-690-6200.

If you are in immediate danger, call 911.