Short-handed Hawaii women’s basketball team loses to UC Santa Barbara

Five UC Santa Barbara players scored in double figures and the Gauchos took advantage of a Hawaii team playing without four rotation players to defeat the Rainbow Wahine 72-62 tonight at the Thunderdome in Santa Barbara, Calif.

Cayla Williams scored a career-high 14 points and Jessica Grant and Zoe Borter added 12 points apiece for the Gauchos (8-5, 2-1 Big West), who have won five straight home games against the Rainbow Wahine (6-6, 0-2).

Hawaii has lost five of its last six games after starting the season 5-1.

Hawaii senior Lily Wahinekapu scored a game-high 17 points and played 37 minutes with guards Kelsie Imai and Jovi Lefotu, wing Danijela Kujovic and forward Imani Perez all unable to play.

Daejah Phillips added 13 points and seven rebounds and Mia ‘Uhila finished with 12 points and three rebounds.

Phillips became the 12th UH player to reach 1,200 career points on a 3-point play early in the third quarter.

Don't miss out on what's happening! Stay in touch with top news, as it happens, conveniently in your email inbox. It's FREE! Email Sign Up By clicking to sign up, you agree to Star-Advertiser's and Google's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. This form is protected by reCAPTCHA.

Hawaii was outrebounded 33-24 and gave up eight offensive rebounds in the first quarter alone.

The Gauchos had more offensive rebounds (10) than Hawaii had total rebounds (nine) at halftime, when it led 37-27.

Hawaii shot 23% (3-for-13) from the 3-point line and had just four assists.

Hawaii will play at Cal Poly next on Saturday at 11 a.m.