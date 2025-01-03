Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Nurses union gives Queen’s notice of dates for 3-day strike

By Nina Wu

Today

COURTESY HNA Unionized nurses, in June 2024, held a “March on the Boss” event to call for fair bargaining practices during negotiations with The Queen’s Health System. The Hawaii Nurses’ Association this morning informed management at The Queen’s Health System of the official start date of its collective three-day strike on Jan. 13.

The Hawaii Nurses’ Association this morning informed management at The Queen’s Health System of the official start date of its collective three-day strike on Jan. 13.

HNA said Queen’s was given its official 10 days advance notice that the strike is scheduled from 7 a.m. Jan. 13 to 6:59 a.m. Jan. 16 at the Queen’s Punchbowl and West campuses.

“After months of negotiations and efforts to secure a fair contract and better working conditions, we are standing together to take a vital step toward ensuring our voices are heard,” said HNA in a social media post. “Management received our 10-day notice this morning at 6:45 a.m.”

HNA, which represents more than 1,900 nurses at Queen’s, added, “This action is not taken lightly. It is a testament to our unwavering commitment to safe staffing ratios, competitive wages, and the resources we need to provide the highest standard of care for our patients.”

Over the New Year’s holiday, union nurses at both Queen’s on Oahu and Wilcox Medical Center on Kauai voted to authorize strikes protesting unfair labor practices.

The nurses at Queen’s have been working without a contract since June 30, and in negotiations for a new one since mid-April.

HNA President Rosalee Agas-Yuu said safer nurse-to-patient ratios remain a top priority for the union, and that talks broke down in the last session over them.

Queen’s, meanwhile, said despite 43 bargaining sessions with HNA, “we still do not have clarity on what the union truly wants.”

Queen’s Chief Nursing Executive Linda Puu said nurses have been offered pay raises of 13% over three years, making them the highest paid in the state. A nurse with five years of service would earn more than $144,000 annually for a three-day workweek.

Additionally, she said safe staffing is already a priority, and that Queen’s has offered to include its “staffing templates” similar to what the union agreed to with Kapi‘olani Medical Center for Women & Children.

Another negotiating session between the two parties is scheduled for this Tuesday, and a strike could still be averted should they agree on a new, three-year contract.

