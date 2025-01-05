Stars assault Kapalua’s Plantation Course
There’s no let-up and no room for missed chances at The Sentry.
Japan’s Hideki Matsuyama is leading the charge, but he’ll be pursued by a host of contenders in today’s final round.
Matsuyama shot an 11-under-par 62 on Saturday to maintain a one-shot lead through three rounds in what turned into a shootout with Collin Morikawa on Saturday at The Plantation Course in Kapalua on Maui.
Matsuyama, who was the second-round leader, couldn’t shake Morikawa, who also shot 62 in the PGA Tour season-opening event.
“Collin played well and I just kind of followed him, so good day,” Matsuyama said. “It was a lot of fun, but I would like for him to take it easy (Sunday).”
Don’t count on it. And if either of the leaders falters just a bit, there’s a pack of golfers in position to catapult to the top.
“I’m going to put everything out there tomorrow because I have the goal to win,” said Morikawa, who has family ties to nearby Lahaina. “When you’re playing that well, everyone talks about being in the zone, but you really are just focused on every shot.”
Matsuyama, who set the tournament record for lowest 54-hole score at 27 under, and Morikawa were tied at the turn. Matsuyama had birdies on four of the last five holes.
“Was nice to have to put a round together like that from start to finish,” Morikawa said.
Belgium’s Thomas Detry is in third at 22 under after his 65.
A 62 for South Korea’s Sungjae Im moved him into fourth at 21 under. His round included an eagle on the par-5 fifth hole.
England’s Harry Hall (66) holds fifth place at 20 under.
“The leaderboards are massive, they’re just there in your face, so sometimes you just accidentally glance at them,” Detry said. “But I don’t really look at them, to be honest. I heard some of the guys behind me making lots of birdies, so I expected it to be really, really low again today.”
Matsuyama caught a break with his tee shot on No. 17. It bounced a couple of times on the cart path and he was able to locate the ball.
“I didn’t think it was going to be there, so I’m glad I went down and it was there,” he said.
Otherwise, it tended to be a situation with him and Morikawa matching shots.
“There has been rounds where guys are feeding off each other, group’s playing well you’re kind of going back and forth,” said Morikawa, who recorded an eagle on No. 5.
Max Greyserman made a big move by shooting 63 to move to 19 under for the tournament. He played a bogey-free round and is even in sixth place with Will Zalatoris (65) and first-round leader Tom Hoge (68).
Cam Davis shot 64, yet lost ground on the leaders despite eagles on Nos. 5 and 14. The Australian is at 18 under with five other golfers.
“I’ve just got to keep doing what I’m doing,” Davis said. “Obviously, what I’m doing is working. It’s not too much different than I would want tomorrow, maybe a couple more birdies, but, we’re asking for a lot when you’re going past 9 under. That’s some of the best golf I played in a while, and it will be fun to keep it going.”
THE SENTRY
Third-round leaders
Hideki Matsuyama, Japan… . -27
Collin Morikawa, United States -26
Thomas Detry, Belgium… … -22
Sungjae Im, Korea… … … . . -21
Harry Hall, England… … … . -20
PGA THE SENTRY TEE TIMES
At Kapalua’s Plantation Course
Today
Final Round
Tee No. 1
8:20 a.m. — Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Patton Kizzire, Robert MacIntyre
8:32 a.m. — Adam Hadwin, Max Homa,
Aaron Rai
8:44 a.m. — Sam Burns, Austin Eckroat,
Ludvig Aberg
8:56 a.m. — Keegan Bradley, Matt Fitzpatrick, Taylor Pendrith
9:08 a.m. — Patrick Cantlay, Wyndham
Clark, Tony Finau
9:20 a.m. — Corey Conners, Maverick McNealy, Jhonattan Vegas
9:32 a.m. — Sepp Straka, Cameron Young,
Adam Scott
9:44 a.m. — Cam Davis, Tom Hoge, Will
Zalatoris
9:56 a.m. — Max Greyserman, Harry Hall,
Sung-jae Im
10:08 a.m. — Thomas Detry, Hideki Matsuyama, Collin Morikawa
Tee No. 10
8:20 a.m. — Jason Day, Russell Henley,
Viktor Hovland
8:32 a.m. — Byeong-Hun An, Nico Echavarria, Xander Schauffele
8:44 a.m. — Brice Garnett, Chris Kirk, J.T.
Poston
8:56 a.m. — Stephan Jaeger, Si Woo Kim,
Denny McCarthy
9:08 a.m. — Davis Thompson, Billy
Horschel, Justin Thomas
9:20 a.m. — Akshay Bhatia, Eric Cole, Peter Malnati
9:32 a.m. — Chris Gotterup, Sahith Theegala, Kevin Yu
9:44 a.m. — Matt McCarty, Matthieu
Pavon, Nick Taylor
9:56 a.m. — Jake Knapp, Rafael Campos,
Nick Dunlap
10:08 a.m. — Brian Harman, Davis Riley
PGA THE SENTRY
At Kapalua’s Plantation Course
Saturday
Third Round; par 73
Hideki Matsuyama …………….65-65-62—192
Collin Morikawa…………………66-65-62—193
Thomas Detry……………………. 67-65-65—197
Sung-jae Im………………………..69-67-62—198
Harry Hall……………………………68-65-66—199
Max Greyserman………………. 70-67-63—200
Tom Hoge…………………………..64-68-68—200
Will Zalatoris……………………… 65-70-65—200
Corey Conners ………………….66-66-69—201
Cam Davis………………………….73-64-64—201
Maverick McNealy……………..68-64-69—201
Adam Scott………………………..68-69-64—201
Sepp Straka ………………………69-65-67—201
Cameron Young…………………66-67-68—201
Wyndham Clark…………………69-64-69—202
Tony Finau ………………………….67-69-66—202
Jhonattan Vegas………………..68-68-66—202
Keegan Bradley …………………69-64-70—203
Patrick Cantlay…………………..74-64-65—203
Taylor Pendrith …………………..71-65-67—203
Ludvig Aberg……………………..69-70-65—204
Sam Burns…………………………72-66-66—204
Austin Eckroat……………………68-68-68—204
Matt Fitzpatrick…………………..73-65-66—204
Adam Hadwin ……………………67-69-68—204
Max Homa………………………….69-69-67—205
Robert MacIntyre……………….70-66-69—205
Aaron Rai……………………………68-71-66—205
Christiaan Bezuidenhout….. 73-70-63—206
Patton Kizzire……………………..70-69-67—206
Russell Henley …………………..70-69-68—207
Viktor Hovland……………………70-69-68—207
Jason Day………………………….. 70-70-68—208
Nico Echavarria………………….71-71-66—208
Xander Schauffele ……………. 72-70-66—208
Byeong-Hun An………………… 70-70-69—209
Brice Garnett……………………..69-71-69—209
Si Woo Kim………………………..76-68-65—209
Chris Kirk…………………………… 74-67-68—209
J.T. Poston…………………………. 74-64-71—209
Akshay Bhatia …………………….71-72-67—210
Eric Cole…………………………….74-68-68—210
Billy Horschel …………………….72-69-69—210
Stephan Jaeger…………………..72-67-71—210
Denny McCarthy ……………….73-66-71—210
Justin Thomas…………………….71-71-68—210
Davis Thompson………………..78-64-68—210
Peter Malnati……………………….74-64-73—211
Sahith Theegala…………………76-68-67—211
Kevin Yu…………………………….. 73-68-70—211
Chris Gotterup…………………..72-69-71—212
Matt McCarty ……………………..74-67-71—212
Nick Taylor…………………………. 73-73-66—212
Matthieu Pavon…………………..74-70-69—213
Nick Dunlap………………………. 76-70-68—214
Rafael Campos…………………..72-72-71—215
Jake Knapp………………………….72-73-70—215
Brian Harman……………………..75-74-70—219
Davis Riley…………………………..73-80-74—227