Stars assault Kapalua’s Plantation Course

There’s no let-up and no room for missed chances at The Sentry.

Japan’s Hideki Matsuyama is leading the charge, but he’ll be pursued by a host of contenders in today’s final round.

Matsuyama shot an 11-under-par 62 on Saturday to maintain a one-shot lead through three rounds in what turned into a shootout with Collin Morikawa on Saturday at The Plantation Course in Kapalua on Maui.

Matsuyama, who was the second-round leader, couldn’t shake Morikawa, who also shot 62 in the PGA Tour season-opening event.

“Collin played well and I just kind of followed him, so good day,” Matsuyama said. “It was a lot of fun, but I would like for him to take it easy (Sunday).”

Don’t count on it. And if either of the leaders falters just a bit, there’s a pack of golfers in position to catapult to the top.

Don't miss out on what's happening! Stay in touch with top news, as it happens, conveniently in your email inbox. It's FREE! Email Sign Up By clicking to sign up, you agree to Star-Advertiser's and Google's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. This form is protected by reCAPTCHA.

“I’m going to put everything out there tomorrow because I have the goal to win,” said Morikawa, who has family ties to nearby Lahaina. “When you’re playing that well, everyone talks about being in the zone, but you really are just focused on every shot.”

Matsuyama, who set the tournament record for lowest 54-hole score at 27 under, and Morikawa were tied at the turn. Matsuyama had birdies on four of the last five holes.

“Was nice to have to put a round together like that from start to finish,” Morikawa said.

Belgium’s Thomas Detry is in third at 22 under after his 65.

A 62 for South Korea’s Sungjae Im moved him into fourth at 21 under. His round included an eagle on the par-5 fifth hole.

England’s Harry Hall (66) holds fifth place at 20 under.

“The leaderboards are massive, they’re just there in your face, so sometimes you just accidentally glance at them,” Detry said. “But I don’t really look at them, to be honest. I heard some of the guys behind me making lots of birdies, so I expected it to be really, really low again today.”

Matsuyama caught a break with his tee shot on No. 17. It bounced a couple of times on the cart path and he was able to locate the ball.

“I didn’t think it was going to be there, so I’m glad I went down and it was there,” he said.

Otherwise, it tended to be a situation with him and Morikawa matching shots.

“There has been rounds where guys are feeding off each other, group’s playing well you’re kind of going back and forth,” said Morikawa, who recorded an eagle on No. 5.

Max Greyserman made a big move by shooting 63 to move to 19 under for the tournament. He played a bogey-free round and is even in sixth place with Will Zalatoris (65) and first-round leader Tom Hoge (68).

Cam Davis shot 64, yet lost ground on the leaders despite eagles on Nos. 5 and 14. The Australian is at 18 under with five other golfers.

“I’ve just got to keep doing what I’m doing,” Davis said. “Obviously, what I’m doing is working. It’s not too much different than I would want tomorrow, maybe a couple more birdies, but, we’re asking for a lot when you’re going past 9 under. That’s some of the best golf I played in a while, and it will be fun to keep it going.”

THE SENTRY

Third-round leaders

Hideki Matsuyama, Japan… . -27

Collin Morikawa, United States -26

Thomas Detry, Belgium… … -22

Sungjae Im, Korea… … … . . -21

Harry Hall, England… … … . -20

PGA THE SENTRY TEE TIMES

At Kapalua’s Plantation Course

Today

Final Round

Tee No. 1

8:20 a.m. — Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Patton Kizzire, Robert MacIntyre

8:32 a.m. — Adam Hadwin, Max Homa,

Aaron Rai

8:44 a.m. — Sam Burns, Austin Eckroat,

Ludvig Aberg

8:56 a.m. — Keegan Bradley, Matt Fitzpatrick, Taylor Pendrith

9:08 a.m. — Patrick Cantlay, Wyndham

Clark, Tony Finau

9:20 a.m. — Corey Conners, Maverick McNealy, Jhonattan Vegas

9:32 a.m. — Sepp Straka, Cameron Young,

Adam Scott

9:44 a.m. — Cam Davis, Tom Hoge, Will

Zalatoris

9:56 a.m. — Max Greyserman, Harry Hall,

Sung-jae Im

10:08 a.m. — Thomas Detry, Hideki Matsuyama, Collin Morikawa

Tee No. 10

8:20 a.m. — Jason Day, Russell Henley,

Viktor Hovland

8:32 a.m. — Byeong-Hun An, Nico Echavarria, Xander Schauffele

8:44 a.m. — Brice Garnett, Chris Kirk, J.T.

Poston

8:56 a.m. — Stephan Jaeger, Si Woo Kim,

Denny McCarthy

9:08 a.m. — Davis Thompson, Billy

Horschel, Justin Thomas

9:20 a.m. — Akshay Bhatia, Eric Cole, Peter Malnati

9:32 a.m. — Chris Gotterup, Sahith Theegala, Kevin Yu

9:44 a.m. — Matt McCarty, Matthieu

Pavon, Nick Taylor

9:56 a.m. — Jake Knapp, Rafael Campos,

Nick Dunlap

10:08 a.m. — Brian Harman, Davis Riley

PGA THE SENTRY

At Kapalua’s Plantation Course

Saturday

Third Round; par 73

Hideki Matsuyama …………….65-65-62—192

Collin Morikawa…………………66-65-62—193

Thomas Detry……………………. 67-65-65—197

Sung-jae Im………………………..69-67-62—198

Harry Hall……………………………68-65-66—199

Max Greyserman………………. 70-67-63—200

Tom Hoge…………………………..64-68-68—200

Will Zalatoris……………………… 65-70-65—200

Corey Conners ………………….66-66-69—201

Cam Davis………………………….73-64-64—201

Maverick McNealy……………..68-64-69—201

Adam Scott………………………..68-69-64—201

Sepp Straka ………………………69-65-67—201

Cameron Young…………………66-67-68—201

Wyndham Clark…………………69-64-69—202

Tony Finau ………………………….67-69-66—202

Jhonattan Vegas………………..68-68-66—202

Keegan Bradley …………………69-64-70—203

Patrick Cantlay…………………..74-64-65—203

Taylor Pendrith …………………..71-65-67—203

Ludvig Aberg……………………..69-70-65—204

Sam Burns…………………………72-66-66—204

Austin Eckroat……………………68-68-68—204

Matt Fitzpatrick…………………..73-65-66—204

Adam Hadwin ……………………67-69-68—204

Max Homa………………………….69-69-67—205

Robert MacIntyre……………….70-66-69—205

Aaron Rai……………………………68-71-66—205

Christiaan Bezuidenhout….. 73-70-63—206

Patton Kizzire……………………..70-69-67—206

Russell Henley …………………..70-69-68—207

Viktor Hovland……………………70-69-68—207

Jason Day………………………….. 70-70-68—208

Nico Echavarria………………….71-71-66—208

Xander Schauffele ……………. 72-70-66—208

Byeong-Hun An………………… 70-70-69—209

Brice Garnett……………………..69-71-69—209

Si Woo Kim………………………..76-68-65—209

Chris Kirk…………………………… 74-67-68—209

J.T. Poston…………………………. 74-64-71—209

Akshay Bhatia …………………….71-72-67—210

Eric Cole…………………………….74-68-68—210

Billy Horschel …………………….72-69-69—210

Stephan Jaeger…………………..72-67-71—210

Denny McCarthy ……………….73-66-71—210

Justin Thomas…………………….71-71-68—210

Davis Thompson………………..78-64-68—210

Peter Malnati……………………….74-64-73—211

Sahith Theegala…………………76-68-67—211

Kevin Yu…………………………….. 73-68-70—211

Chris Gotterup…………………..72-69-71—212

Matt McCarty ……………………..74-67-71—212

Nick Taylor…………………………. 73-73-66—212

Matthieu Pavon…………………..74-70-69—213

Nick Dunlap………………………. 76-70-68—214

Rafael Campos…………………..72-72-71—215

Jake Knapp………………………….72-73-70—215

Brian Harman……………………..75-74-70—219

Davis Riley…………………………..73-80-74—227