Man critical after being found on roadway in Pearl City

A man believed to be in his mid-40s to early 50s is in critical condition after being found unconscious on Kamehameha Highway near the Texaco gas station in Pearl City early this morning, according to Honolulu Emergency Medical Services.

First responders were called to the scene at the 700-block of Kamehameha Highway at around 3:35 a.m. and found the man lying on the roadway with “multiple life-threatening injuries,” according to EMS. Paramedics administered advanced life-saving measures before transporting him to a nearby hospital.

The circumstances surrounding the incident remain unclear, and the case is under investigation. Authorities have not released further details about how the man sustained his injuries or whether other parties were involved.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.