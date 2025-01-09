Kansai Airport has never lost a piece of luggage

IZUMI-SANO, Japan >> Kansai Airport is proud to have never lost a piece of luggage in the 30 years since it opened in 1994, and the distinction has earned it recognition.

The airport was deemed the “world’s best airport for baggage delivery” in the World Airport Awards 2024, an international airport evaluation conducted by a U.K.-based international aviation rating organization.

This is the eighth time it has received the award.

During peak periods, Kansai Airport handles up to 30,000 pieces of checked luggage daily. The luggage is sorted by destination and transported on a conveyor belt. In addition to monitoring bags with sensors, employees also patrol the area to check for dropped bags. According to airport management, the additional step significantly reduces the risk of lost bags.

But challenges could be ahead. The airport is facing a shortage of staff even as the 2025 Osaka-Kansai Expo, which runs from April to October, is expected to bring an increase in the number of passengers at the airport.

“We want to improve our efficiency by upgrading our systems,” an airport official said.