Moped rider, 29, seriously injured in Moiliili hit-and-run

A 29-year-old man was seriously injured in a hit-and-run collision involving his moped and a vehicle Wednesday evening on Isenberg Street near Date Street, according to the Honolulu Police Department.

Police reported that the crash occurred at about 6:46 p.m. when the moped rider heading southbound on Isenberg Street broadsided an unidentified motorist traveling westbound on Date Street. The driver fled the scene, continuing on Date Street without stopping to provide information or render aid.

Emergency Medical Services transported the moped rider to a nearby hospital in serious condition. Police noted that the rider was not wearing a helmet at the time of the collision.

Investigators have not yet determined whether speed, drugs or alcohol were factors in the crash.

Authorities are asking anyone with information about the incident to contact the Honolulu Police Department’s Traffic Division at (808) 723-3413.

The investigation is ongoing.