Woman, 60, critical after being struck by car on Nimitz
Honolulu police say a 60-year-old woman is in critical condition after being struck by a car on Nimitz Highway early this morning.
The Honolulu Police Department said at about 4:45 a.m., the woman was crossing the highway in a marked crosswalk when she was struck by a motorist heading through the intersection at Valkenburgh Street.
The 55-year-old driver remained at the scene and was not injured.
The pedestrian was taken to a hospital in critical condition.
Police say speed appears to have been a factor in the collision at this time. Alcohol and drugs do not appear to be contributing factors.
The investigation is ongoing.
