Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Friday, January 10, 2025 79° Today's Paper

Top News

Woman, 60, critical after being struck by car on Nimitz

By Star-Advertiser staff

Today Last updated 11:46 a.m.

Traffic

Honolulu police say a 60-year-old woman is in critical condition after being struck by a car on Nimitz Highway early this morning.

The Honolulu Police Department said at about 4:45 a.m., the woman was crossing the highway in a marked crosswalk when she was struck by a motorist heading through the intersection at Valkenburgh Street.

The 55-year-old driver remained at the scene and was not injured.

The pedestrian was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

Police say speed appears to have been a factor in the collision at this time. Alcohol and drugs do not appear to be contributing factors.

The investigation is ongoing.

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines. Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.

Subscriber Favorites

Flip through MidWeek online

Looking Back


Honolulu Local Business Guide