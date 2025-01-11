Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Man, 23, suffers ‘apparent shark bite’ to arm on North Shore

By Star-Advertiser staff

Today Last updated 2:46 p.m.

A 23-year-old man was taken to a hospital in serious condition today after being bitten by a shark on Oahu’s North Shore, Honolulu Emergency Medical Services officials said.

EMS said personnel responded at about 1:40 p.m. to Haleiwa Boat Harbor and treated the man who had an arm injury from “an apparent shark bite.”

“EMS administered advanced life support and transported him to an emergency room,” officials said.

No further information was immediately available.

