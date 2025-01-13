Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Monday, January 13, 2025 74° Today's Paper

Top News

Pershing Square offers $85 per share for rest of Howard Hughes

By Kannaki Deka / Reuters

Today

Business

REUTERS/RICHARD BRIAN/FILE PHOTO Bill Ackman, chief executive officer and portfolio manager at Pershing Square Capital Management, speaks during the SALT conference in Las Vegas, Nev., in May 2017. Billionaire investor Bill Ackman’s Pershing Square said today it has offered to buy the remaining stake it does not already own in real estate developer Howard Hughes Holdings for $85 per share.

REUTERS/RICHARD BRIAN/FILE PHOTO

Bill Ackman, chief executive officer and portfolio manager at Pershing Square Capital Management, speaks during the SALT conference in Las Vegas, Nev., in May 2017. Billionaire investor Bill Ackman’s Pershing Square said today it has offered to buy the remaining stake it does not already own in real estate developer Howard Hughes Holdings for $85 per share.

Billionaire investor Bill Ackman’s Pershing Square said today it has offered to buy the remaining stake it does not already own in real estate developer Howard Hughes Holdings for $85 per share.

Shares of Texas-based Howard Hughes, one of Pershing Square’s longest-held investments, jumped over 13% in premarket trading.

Howard Hughes’s shareholders can elect to receive the entire payment in cash or “roll over” all or a portion of their shares into the post-merger company, Pershing said in a letter.

Howard Hughes has a market capital of $3.6 billion, according to data compiled by LSEG.

Howard Hughes did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines. Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.

Subscriber Favorites

Flip through MidWeek online

Looking Back


Honolulu Local Business Guide