Pershing Square offers $85 per share for rest of Howard Hughes
Billionaire investor Bill Ackman’s Pershing Square said today it has offered to buy the remaining stake it does not already own in real estate developer Howard Hughes Holdings for $85 per share.
Shares of Texas-based Howard Hughes, one of Pershing Square’s longest-held investments, jumped over 13% in premarket trading.
Howard Hughes’s shareholders can elect to receive the entire payment in cash or “roll over” all or a portion of their shares into the post-merger company, Pershing said in a letter.
Howard Hughes has a market capital of $3.6 billion, according to data compiled by LSEG.
Howard Hughes did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.