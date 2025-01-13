Woman, 74, seriously hurt after she is run over by bus in Waikiki

Honolulu police say a 74-year-old woman is in serious condition after falling into the road and being run over by a city bus in Waikiki over the weekend.

The incident occurred at about 7 p.m. Saturday on Kuhio Avenue near Namahana Street.

Police said the bus operator, 53, had just serviced a stop and was traveling westbound on Kuhio when the woman attempted to run after it from behind, and along an adjacent sidewalk when she fell from the curb onto the roadway.

According to police, the bus’s rear tire then “ran over a limb.”

Honolulu Emergency Medical Services took the woman to a hospital in serious condition.

Police said speed, drugs and alcohol do appear to be contributing factors at this time. An investigation is ongoing.