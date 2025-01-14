Final phase of state probe of Lahaina fire released

The final phase of the state Department of the Attorney General’s investigation of the Aug. 8, 2023, Lahaina fires that killed 102 people recommends the creation of a state Fire Marshall and actions counties and the state must take to save communities from wildfires.

The 61-page Lahaina Fire Forward-Looking Report was released this morning by Hawaii Attorney General Anne E. Lopez.

The state investigation that began Aug. 11, 2023, did not uncover any criminal activity and state officials have said Hawaii does not have any criminal statutes applicable to what happened in West Maui that deadly day.

A $4 billion global settlement was announced in August to settle the hundreds of lawsuits filed against Hawaiian Electric, Maui County, the state, large landowners and other defendants by victims’ families, survivors, property owners and other plaintiffs.

Lopez contracted the Fire Safety Research Institute to handle the state investigation into the response to the fatal fires.

The U.S. Department of Justice’s Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco Firearms and Explosives worked with the Maui Department of Fire and Public Saftey to determine the fires started when downed power lines reenergized at about 6:34 a.m. that day and ignited overgrown vegetation that violated the county fire code near a utility pole off of Lahainaluna Road.

The third phase of findings “prioritizes a list of action items the state and all counties can use to make improvements to Hawaii’s future preparation for and response to wildfires” and includes recommendations on how to address each priority.

The report also includes guidance for “each county fire department to complete a Community Risk Assessment, Community Risk Reduction plan, and a Standards of Cover analysis,” according to the report.

Each of these components is “in progress” and FSRI has provided the state and counties with “guidance documents.”

The staffing of an Office of the State Fire Marshal and getting state agencies to comply with the recommendations made during the course of the FSRI probe are top priorities.

FSRI is working with Lopez’s department and the Hawaii Wildfire Management Organization to address the setup of the state office. The final phase of the report includes a review of the “fire codes and standards adoption and use processes” by Maui County officials.

“Statewide wildfire prevention is led by the non-profit Hawaii Wildfire Management Organization (HWMO) without state funding,” read the report.

Establishing “dedicated and sustained funding for HWMO” to support the coordination and implementation of wildfire prevention and preparedness efforts, “especially for communities and land stewards” is essential moving forward.

Regular fire weather briefings for first responders from the National Weather Service, staffing for severe fire weather conditions, consistent vegetation management, and communication between Maui County and state emergency managers were among the 84 findings and recommendations in phase three.

“There appears to be a statewide culture of dismissing and/or under-recognizing wildfire risk. The underfunding and under-addressing of preparedness, planning, and mitigation efforts significantly impacts all parts of the system and fire outcomes. This cannot be overstated,” read finding and recommendation number 61. “Establish a culture of respect for extreme conditions and the need for operational adjustment.”

Lahaina Fire Forward Looking Report 010924 Final by Honolulu Star-Advertiser on Scribd