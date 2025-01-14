Hegseth, Trump’s Pentagon nominee, comes under fire at Senate hearing

WASHINGTON >> President-elect Donald Trump’s pick to lead the Pentagon, Pete Hegseth, came under fire during his confirmation hearing today as the top Democrat on the Senate committee accused him of lacking the “character and composure” to lead the U.S. military.

Hegseth, a former Fox News host, is one of the most controversial figures ever nominated to be Secretary of Defense. The 44-year-old has railed against diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives in the military, questioning whether the top U.S. general has the job because he’s Black. Prior to his nomination, Hegseth strongly opposed women in combat roles.

“Mr. Hegseth, I do not believe that you are qualified to meet the overwhelming demands of this job,” said Senator Jack Reed, the ranking member of the Senate Armed Services Committee.

Reed criticized an FBI investigation into Hegseth’s past, saying it failed to sufficiently investigate extensive allegations against him.

A number of episodes have sparked concern among lawmakers, including a 2017 sexual assault allegation against Hegseth that did not result in charges and which he strongly denies, and accusations of excessive drinking and financial mismanagement at veterans’ organizations.

Democratic Senator Kirsten Gillibrand slammed Hegseth’s past remarks about women in the U.S. military, saying he would have to fundamentally change how he sees women who constitute 18 percent of the U.S. military.

“We have hundreds — HUNDREDS — of women who serve in the infantry, lethal members of our military … But you degrade them,” Gillibrand said, raising her voice in a heated exchange.

“Please explain these types of statements because they’re brutal, and they’re mean.”

Despite strong support from Trump’s Republicans, Hegseth’s confirmation may depend on his performance before the Committee. As Hegseth walked into the packed hearing room, he was greeted with cheers and a standing ovation from supporters, with chants of “USA, USA, USA” and a shout of “Get ‘em, Petey.”

Senator Roger Wicker, the Republican who leads the committee, strongly endorsed Hegseth, saying: “Admittedly, this nomination is unconventional. The nominee is unconventional.”

“Regarding his personal conduct, Mr Hegseth has admitted to falling short, as we all do from time to time,” Wicker said.

‘CHANGE AGENT’

Hegseth’s opening remarks to the committee, praising Trump, were repeatedly interrupted by protesters. He vowed to bring back a “warrior culture” to the U.S. military.

“(Trump) believes, and I humbly agree, that it’s time to give someone with dust on his boots the helm. A change agent,” Hegseth said.

When asked about his remarks opposing women in combat, Hegseth cited the need to eliminate quotas for front-line roles. Gillibrand fired back that no such quotas exist.

In a 2021 incident first reported by Reuters, Hegseth was branded an “insider threat” by a fellow member of the Army National Guard over his tattoos. Hegseth noted the incident during the hearing, which led him to be pulled from Guard duty in Washington during President Joe Biden’s inauguration.

“We cannot have a Defense Secretary whose fellow servicemembers feel concerned enough about to report as a potential insider threat,” Democratic Senator Elizabeth Warren wrote in a letter to Hegseth ahead of the hearing.

In recent weeks, Trump’s party has coalesced around his pick. “I look forward to discussing (Hegseth’s) plans to shake up DoD (Department of Defense) and protect the warfighter,” Republican Senator Markwayne Mullin said on Monday.

Still, the slim Republican Senate majority means that Hegseth can lose support from no more than three Senators to be confirmed, if Democrats and independents unite against him.

Cabinet nominees almost never lose Senate votes, because they typically are withdrawn if they seem to be in trouble.

The last nominee who was defeated was former Senator John Tower, a nominee to be Secretary of Defense, in 1989. Tower was investigated over claims of drunkenness and inappropriate behavior with women.

If confirmed, Hegseth could make good on Trump’s promises to rid the military of generals he accuses of pursuing progressive diversity policies.

Reuters has reported that the Trump administration was drawing up a list of generals to fire.

Hegseth, who has little management experience, would be in charge of an organization with a nearly $1 trillion budget, 1.3 million active-duty service members and nearly 1 million civilian workers.

The next Secretary of Defense will face a number of major overseas issues, including active conflicts in Ukraine and Gaza and the expansion of China’s military, though it is unclear how much time will be spent on them during the hearing.